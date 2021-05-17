LIL IDLI, comprising husband-wife duo Deepak Gopinath and Ranjani Prabhakar, dropped their debut single Little Girl. After years of accompanying each other's solo work, the duo decided to meld their musical sensibilities.

Their first single off the album, Little Girl, is an ode to one's younger self, a subtle rallying cry to entrust the magic and manifestation of your inner child. The pair's forthcoming EP Mitochondria is set to release in Fall 2021, as a concept album exploring the inherited lore travelling in their mitochondrial DNA, dedicated to the women before them, living inside them, and echoing their own voices. Their debut Little Girl is the first installation of this concept.

The new track opens with lush synths and a driving percussion section, with ghost-like harmonies in the outro, as an invitation for the past, present and future selves to unite. Gopinath, the band's main producer, percussionist and co-arranger, draws from his experiences studying jazz, composition and electronic arts at the Berklee College of Music, bringing thoughtful minimalism and contemplation of musical forms to this genre-bending track.

They also roped in veteran engineer Rob Murray (credits include ODESZA, Chet Porter, Diplo) of the Austin, Texas studio Poolside Sound for the final mix and master.

Listen: https://youtu.be/sAHb7_51CGE