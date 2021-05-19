Ace independent music video director Navjit Buttar, who recently worked alongside Vishal Mishra for Tu Bhi Sataya Jayga starring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, has directed a new song Tum Bewafa Ho starring Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma that's ready for release this May 20. The song has been sung by Payal Dev under the label of DRJ records.

Navjit Buttar with Nia Sharma

On spilling beans about the theme of the new song Navjit shares, "The song is about Arjun's character getting married for the second time since his first wife played by Nia is infertile. His parents pressurise him to marry someone else again for a baby. So, it revolves around how he loves his first wife but due to family pressure, he marries another girl and has to stay with two wives. It's an all-out emotional romantic song".

The shooting of the song Tum Bewafa Ho

On talking about his working experience with Arjun and Nia he adds, "For the first time Arjun and Nia are coming together. It was amazing shooting with Arjun and Nia as they both are remarkable performers. The vibe of the song is melodious, romantic yet sad. The entire song has been shot in Himachal Pradesh".