As we are all staying home to keep safe from the second wave of the pandemic, MX TakaTak hosts a music festival, as part of the Stay Home Stay TakaTak campaign. The online gigs will feature artistes such as Ankur Tewari, Kr$na, DIVINE, Ash King and Arjun Kanungo. Starting May 20 the app will have live performances by these musicians every day. The platform will also urge viewers to click on the button that will appear during these sessions and donate to a fundraiser for a COVID-19 cause called Mission Oxygen- Helping Hospitals Save Lives.



Talking about this music festival, DIVINE said, “Stay Home, Stay TakaTak is a motto that we must live by to break the chain of this virus. Other than keeping fans engaged, this campaign is encouraging those who can donate towards fighting COVID-19 and I am glad to be able to do my part by performing for my fans.”



Ankur Tewari further added saying, “In these uncertain times, music is an outlet that allows you to express yourself and is healing. I am glad to be able to uplift the mood and entertain people from the safety of their homes.”



Kr$na said, “I am looking forward to this MX TakaTak gig with my listeners and hopefully helping them fight the stress of these tough times. I released an album called Still Here, two months ago but due to the pandemic, I haven't been able to perform it for a live audience so this is a perfect opportunity for me to do so and hopefully bring smiles to some faces through my music.”



Ash King added saying, “I enjoy performing for the crowds but this act will help drive contributions towards fighting the pandemic which makes it even more close to my heart.”



Arjun Kanungo concluded by saying, “Small beginnings lead to big things and this is my small way towards keeping the spirits high of all my fans and followers. I’m excited about performing for you guys so don’t forget to stream the live session exclusively on MX TakaTak.”



Until May 24, every day at 8.30 pm only the app