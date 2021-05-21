Celebrity DJ Aqeel is all set to enthral his fans with a new set which is an amalgamation of hit chartbusters. Apart from being sonically groovy, its video features the iconic Taj Mahal.

This is the first time that permission has been given to any artist to shoot on the premises, and through the trailer it's quite evident that this video is sure to take the audience through a rollercoaster of emotional and visual escapades. “This pandemic has restricted our movement and hence I wanted to create a video where my fans could escape virtually and experience the beauty of various locations. I am really grateful to the PM’s Office and my friends Shailesh Sharma and Junaid Arfi who made it possible for me to make this dream project of mine a reality, by securing permission to shoot in the wondrous Taj Mahal.”

The deejay is looking forward to shooting in many such exotic locations in the future. This set will be released on the 21st of May on social media platforms.