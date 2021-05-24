Singer-songwriter Amartya Bobo Rahut whose repertoire boasts of melodious indie numbers like Shaam Simti, Chup Chup and Mere Aulia dropped a new song Kaisi Ho? With a youthful vibe, the indie-romantic ballad revisits the memories of a friend or a lover from the past, whom you might never meet again, but shared some great memories with. With its simple lyrics, the song enquires about the whereabouts of that person once close to the heart.

Amartya, sharing the idea and the emotions that he added to the song, says “So often it happens in life that you suddenly think of a friend or a lover from the past and wonder what they are up to and where they are currently, with a smile on your face. Kaisi Ho? is a song that talks about that memory; a memory of a person who you might never meet again, but have shared wonderful moments with in the past, and you wonder "Kaisi Ho, Tum Kaisi Ho?"

The song features Amartya and model Hemangi Shukla in the music video.

https://amartyaboborahut. fanlink.to/KaisiHo

https://youtu.be/XXiRkTSKjxQ