His last song, Slow Love (2019), with multi-Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter Jimmy Burney got him international recognition with over 1.4 million streams. After releasing Shawty last year, Koushik Mukherjee aka DJ Reick is back with Good Love that released a while ago. The track is influenced by Latin, pop and dance music and has a flirtatious vibe, says the artiste in a chat with us at The Grid.

Since you and Jimmy have already worked together before how was the camaraderie this time?

It’s always fun working with people who know your taste and have a common goal for a song. When I collaborated with him in 2019 for Slow Love, I loved the way he sang it. Though it is difficult coordinating, considering he is based in California and I am here in Kolkata, however, it was an enriching experience.

Tell us about the song?

Good Love is a mix of Lati n (Flamenco) with pop and d a n c e music influences. It speaks about love and has a flirtatious vibe bringing the story of a couple romancing and vacationing in Ibiza. I have produced and co-written the song with Jimmy, who also lent his voice to it. Emrah Kocak, whom I spotted on Instagram, did the guitar top line and Kausty mastered it. So, it’s produced in India, sung in California, re-recorded (guitars) in Turkey and mastered back in India.

What is your kind of music?

My kind of music is something that you could listen to all the time. I produce dance music with elements of pop, bass etc and a special focus on melodies so that it’s easily playable anywhere. You don’t need to go to a club to listen to my music, you could enjoy it right off your earphones.

What’s next?

I’m supposed to work on two pop songs with award-winning female singers from Texas and California, it makes me nervous and excited at the same time. Also, I always wanted to produce an Emo Rap song so looking to collaborate with a rapper soon. Streaming now on all music platforms