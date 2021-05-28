Saregama and the hugely popular music band SANAM have come together to curate a playlist of retro songs. Titled Sukoon-E-Sanam, the playlist is a collection of evergreen tracks that have been recreated by Sanam.

Some of the songs included in the list are Lag Ja Gale, Pehla Nasha, Kora Kaagaz, and Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam. Speaking about what prompted them to curate the list, the band says, “In the middle of all the negativity, chaos, pain and suffering, it is important to shine some light on love, happiness, power, hope and strength! Music has the power to reach the deepest hearts and help us find strength. We received a number of messages from fans saying that, listening to our music has been their source of strength in the darkest days of isolation and through the scariest days of recovery. We were touched deeply. In collaboration with our friends at Saregama, we would like to share a playlist of our renditions that are close to our heart. We hope these help you get through the difficult times and come out stronger! Through music (the only way we know how), we hope to bring some sort of relief and hope for better days to come.”

Sukoon- E-Sanam is available on Saregama Music YouTube Channel and on all the leading OTT streaming platforms. Get ready to sit back, rewind and get nostalgic with this playlist.