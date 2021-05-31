Kolkata-based rapper and producer Feyago just collaborated with Grammy nominated Barbadian singer-songwriter Shontelle and Sarkar Muzik for a powerful rap ballad titled 'Asha'. This initiative was produced by Good Karma, a leading psychiatry clinic from Kolkata. "ASHA took a month to create involving three countries and a whole lot of patience, love and sincerety. Please donate whatever little you can. We are buying vaccines and giving them for free to the underprivileged. There will be one hundred percent transparency," Feyago shares.

The fundraising campaign is dedicated to providing free vaccines, oxygen and healthcare support to the underprivileged in Kolkata and the funds will be channelled through Ketto.org in association with Seva Kendra Calcutta, headed by Most Rev. Thomas D'Souza, Archbishop of Calcutta. "Asha means Hope in Sanskrit. Made this song for India. Please donate whatever little you can at - http://ketto.org/asha-help-india so we can buy free vaccines for the underprivileged," Shontelle wrote on Twitter.