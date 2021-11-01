AP Dhillon, the singer behind Instagram reels viral track Brown Munde, to headline The Takeover Tour

Canadian singer, AP Dhillon, the singer behind the Instagram reels viral song, Brown Munde is all set to tour India with The Takeover Tour. The 2-month India tour that's part of Over the Top by BookMyShow, will see Dhillon perform his hit numbers Brown Munde, Insane, Ma Belle, Takeover, Excuses, Toxic across multiple cities.

Speaking about his debut performance, AP Dhillon said, “​I am excited to be performing live for the first time at The Takeover Tour. Indian fans across the country and the world over have been my loudest supporters and have helped our music find its rightful place on a global stage. It is now time for the fans to finally experience the music live and I can't wait to get there.”

The Punjabi-Canadian global music sensation is known for his electrifying music across varied genres including R&B, hip-hop, pop, and rap and hit numbers like Arrogant, Saada Pyaar, Toxic and Free Smoke. Dhillon has also collaborated with Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon to create chart-topping tracks including "Excuses" and "Brown Munde", which garnered over 377 million views on YouTube, smashing several records.

AP Dhillon: The Takeover Tour will kick off mid-November and will see the international singing sensation perform across Chandigarh, Gurugram, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad and Mumbai.