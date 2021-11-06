Artist within the khakhi

Ernakulam Rural District Crime Branch DYSP Rajeev V is busy exploring the artist within himself. And his efforts have resulted in his debut song Choroonu, a Malayalam devotional song that was released on his YouTube page Parijatham.

Rajeev is ecstatic as his new song is receiving more acceptance among his colleagues and has gained popularity on social media. “I had met with a serious road accident in 2015 that put me in total bed rest of around a year. When I got bored, one of my colleagues suggested the music mobile application, Smule. To kill my time in bed and to engage my mind I started to try singing in it. That’s how I started exploring my singing skills for the first time in my life,” says Rajeev.

Rajeev was approached by his friend and colleague, Kozhikode Rural Narcotic Cell DYSP Aswankumar who is also a lyricist. Choroonu penned by him had music composed by N Neelakanda Iyer. “We used to discuss music whenever we meet. He wanted me to lend my voice to his lyrics and the first song he penned for me was a love song. But I insisted on a devotional song as it was my debut. And Choroonu happened. It conveys the story of a family who after prayers to Guruvayurappan is blessed with a baby. Their gratitude towards God is expressed in the lyrics,” he says.

Rajeev also received guidelines from popular playback singer K S Chithra for his maiden efforts. “As I am not trained in music, I used to take guidance from K S Chithra whom I am familiar with. She took the time to listen to my recorded song and corrected the notations. It helped me to understand more about music and sing well. Apart from the debut song, I have received a few more singing projects too. I feel music helps to calm your mind in the pandemic stress,” adds Rajeev.