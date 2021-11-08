Indie artiste Nikitaa drops her debut English album titled High Priestess

After releasing over 11 singles across genres, Indie singer-songwriter Nikitaa drops her debut English album, High Priestess. Every track from her album is a theme song for empowerment.

So, while the upbeat numbers Clutch and Empress are all about empowering in a sensual and sexual way, Goddess is a continuous reminder that divinity exists within you and must be met with respect. Similarly, while Voodoo Man is a call for a deserving romantic partner, Wolf chases and beats your fears.

The 27-year-old crooner likes to shatter stereotypes and break barriers through her music. “A High Priestess is someone who leads from the front and helps others through a process of self-actualization. This album makes me think of all of that and more, and thus the title,” she explains.

The album took around a year to complete. She says, “I produced most of the tracks of High Priestess in Mumbai, during the lockdowns of 2020. Unable to draw upon too many relationship-related experiences for inspiration, I naturally gravitated towards my own growth and journey as inspiration for this album. I wanted several of the songs to represent archetypes I have either encountered or wanted to call into my life.”

Among the 12 songs, Nikitaa’s favourites are Clutch and Goddess!