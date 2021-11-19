Harrdy Sandhu opens up about Bijlee and ‘83

The last time Harrdy Sandhu collaborated with Jaani, Bpraak and Arvindr Khaira, the result was a euphonious Kya Baat Ay that amassed over 600 million views on YouTube. The team is back with another Punjabi pop number, Bijlee Bijlee in which Harrdy is seen time travelling and romancing newcomer Palak Tiwari. His last hit Titliaan Warga is easily one of the biggest hits of 2021. A musician, an actor and a cricket enthusiast, Harrdy tells us how being a part of the film ’83 fulfils his dream of being a part of the Indian Cricket team. Excerpts:

You have delivered so many hits in the last couple of years. Does that add to the pressure when you are making your next?

We work as hard as possible for every song and also know the fact that it has its own destiny. There are projects that we feel will be the next big thing in the market but end up tanking. So, when we are in the studio, we are completely away from the added pressure of song performance and only focus on a song that makes us feel content. Numbers do matter, no doubt, however, our intent is to deliver a song that the audience will enjoy.

Tell us about Bijlee Bijlee?

After three long years Jaani, BPraak, Arvindr Khaira, and I reunited to work on Bijlee Bijlee which is a high energy Punjabi-pop dance number. The music is by Bpraak, it’s written by Jaani and the video is conceptualised by Arvindr Khaira. We see you are time travelling in the video... Arvindr is the brain behind this masterpiece. We shot it in Russia earlier this year in freezing temperature. From Palak to the background dancers and the logistical teams, everyone gave more than their 100 per cent to make sure it turned better than what we anticipated.

How was it teaming up with BPraak, Jaani and Arvindr Khaira?

BPraak, Jaani, and Khaira are some of the closest people in my life. We’ve known each other for the longest time, worked on numerous projects, seen the worst days of our lives, and celebrated our successes too. They’re all family. On the acting front, you are part of ’83.

What are your other future projects?

Apart from ’83, I am also part of season 2 of Your Honour starring Jimmy Shergill where I play a pop star. I’ve been playing cricket since my school days and even I got selected for India’s under-19 cricket world cup team in 2004 as a fast bowler. Unfortunately, I hurt my elbow before the match. I started playing cricket again and made it to Punjab’s Ranji Trophy team but got unlucky with yet another injury. Life came to a full circle for me as I got to play the cricket World Cup for India in reel life with Kabir Khan’s ’83 alongside Ranveer Singh!