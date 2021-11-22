BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat win big at American Music Awards 2021, here's the list of top winners

BTS accepts the award for artist of the year at the American Music Awards. (AP Photo)

American Music Awards 2021 saw K-pop sensation BTS taking home the prestigious Artist of the Year title alongside being named favourite pop duo/group. Their superhit number 'Butter' also won the Favourite Pop Song award.

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion recorded three wins - Favorite Trending Song for 'Body', Female Hip-Hop Artist and Hip-Hop Album of the Year for 'Good News'.

Doja Cat garnered the same number of honours, winning Collaboration of the Year for 'Kiss Me More' with SZA, as well as Favorite Female R&B Artist and R&B Album for 'Planet Her'. Rodrigo, meanwhile, won New Artist of the Year.

Here's the list of top winners at the American Music Awards 2021:

Artist of the year: BTS

Favorite pop song: BTS, “Butter”

New artist of the year: Olivia Rodrigo

Favorite female pop artist: Taylor Swift

Also read | Hitmakers BTS stamp their authority on American Music Awards

Collaboration of the year: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Favorite male pop artist: Ed Sheeran

Favorite pop duo or group: BTS

Favorite pop album: Taylor Swift, “evermore”

Favorite trending song: Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”

Favorite music video: Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Favorite male country artist: Luke Bryan

Favorite female country artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay

Favorite male R&B artist: The Weeknd

Favorite hip-hop song: Cardi B, “Up”

Favorite female R&B artist: Doja Cat

Favorite hip-hop album: Megan Thee Stallion, “Good News”

Favorite female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite male hip-hop artist: Drake

Favorite country album: Gabby Barrett, “Goldmine”

Favorite country song: Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

Favorite female Latin artist: Becky G

Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Latin duo or group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny, “El Último Tour Del Mundo”

Favorite R&B song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”

Favorite rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite gospel artist: Kanye West

Favorite R&B album: Doja Cat, “Planet Her”

Favorite inspirational artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello



(With inputs from IANS and AP)