Gear up for upcoming artiste Nishant Singh’s fourth single, Kho Jaate Hain, this December.

Delhi based composer Nishant Singh is a comparatively new face in the music scene. After having seen success with his previous compositions Kaha Aagaye and Alvida, he is all set to release his fourth single Kho Jate Hain, on December 4.

The song is a fusion of electronic music and Indian semi-classical elements and promises to take you on a romantic ride. The onset of winter has not hindered Singh from reminding his listeners of petrichor as Kho Jaate Hain explores the freshly brewing love between a young couple on a rainy day.

“I feel rain has always played a crucial role in shaping Indian romantic music. While penning down the lyrics, I chose this particular ambience for the song as I believe it only levels up the developing chemistry between the duo. The words have been written metaphorically to lend a new perspective to the tune,” says Nishant.

Also read: Singer Shilpa Rao talks about her latest song, composer Pritam, and the importance of working hard

The duet has been sung by Utkarsh Sharma from Delhi and Neelasree Basu from Jalpaiguri.

“While Neelasree is a trained professional who has studied Classical music and performed extensively before; this would be a first in Utkarsh’s list of originals,” adds Singh.

The song produced by Vaibhav Singh, was composed and created remotely amidst the pandemic and is all set to release across all major streaming platforms such as iTunes, Jio Saavn, Wynk, Gaana and Amazon Music.

Nishant’s previous Kaha Aagaye had featured in Rolling Stone India’s list of Top 10 songs in November 2020