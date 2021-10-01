Eminent composer Debojyoti Mishra creates waves in Spain with his soundscape for Hindi film Bansuri

Renowned composer Debojyoti Mishra never ceases to move us with his tunes and this time he’s won for his work in Hindi film Bansuri —The Flute at the recently concluded Imagine India Film Festival held in Madrid. “Bansuri is a wonderfully simple film and it really touches your heart. While I composed music for Bansuri, I tried to keep that simplistic essence of the film with its emotional dynamics intact,” says Debojyoti. We had a chat with the musician who also composed the heart-rending songs for Atanu Ghosh’s film Binisutoy that’s in theatres now.

Binisutoy too is doing well, and the music has resonated big time too.

For Binisutoy, I was very minimalistic in terms of my background score and even the two songs I’ve written and composed are very special as they weren’t written in isolation — Atanu (Ghosh) was there throughout. The film itself dictated its musical approach to the songs Mon sung by Iman Chakraborty and Eito Besh Achhi by Rupankar Bagchi.

Debojyoti Mishra

How do you think the music industry is shaping up right now in this phygital world?

There are a lot of experiments happening in the music industry right now and I strongly believe we should not be judgmental about it. It’s our responsibility to allow our next generation to create something the world hasn’t seen before. Musicians are now releasing albums on NFT platforms. Yes, I’m there on NFT platforms but I believe there are many doors yet to open as this is very new to many of us. The digital medium has existed for a while now and has always helped to showcase a variety of art forms. During this global pandemic, digital platforms have paved the way for upcoming musicians to publish their original work.

Debojyoti Mishra

Your upcoming projects?

I am composing for Atanu Ghosh’s next, Shesh Pata and Anik Dutta’s Aparajito. I’ve also composed for the film Rickshaw Girl directed by Amitava Reza which is releasing this year. Currently, I’m working with a British director for an upcoming film.

Any Puja release?

I’ve composed 14 new songs and the entire music for the Mahalaya programme of a GEC and a Pujo theme song for a Bengali news channel as well. A big digital concert called Aalokmoyee is also coming up for which I’m working with 12 eminent artistes from Houston.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @sharmidas