Goa-based Nathan Mendes joins the Gully Gang Entertainment label with his new EP, Way Too Messy

DIVINE, THE POSTER boy of Indian rap, started the music label Gully Gang Entertainment to support and nurture local talent. The latest name to join their roster is Goa-based rapper Nathan Mendes, better known by his stage name, Tsumyoki. With his latest EP, Way Too Messy, the young musician is aiming high and wants to make a mark on the international scene.



Breaking stereotypes

“There is a stereotype that all Goans do is drink and party. People assume that we aren’t hard working and I don’t like that,” the artiste tells us, adding, “Once, when I told someone I was Goan, they said, ‘Your life must be a vacation.’ I aim to break this stereotype.” Nathan wants to represent the coastal state everywhere he goes and wants to do so by working hard and letting his music do the talking.



“I come from a broken family and my mother has been a huge source of inspiration in my professional journey because of how she overcame so many hurdles that life threw at her. My music is a form of therapy where I channel all my emotions,” the 20-year-old artiste tells us. He names musicians such as Juice WRLD, Eminem, Post Malone, Ski Mask The Slump God and Michael Jackson as his inspirations.



On the right track

His five track EP is in collaboration with fellow rapper Kidd Mange. It kicks off with the title track Way Too Messy, a beat-heavy song that is tailor-made for the dance floor or ‘mosh pit.’ All Black Trap Trap 2 veers more towards trap, and both the rappers showcase their lyrical skills in this number. The third is a fun track titled Pao Wala. The song has a regional twist as it is peppered with local slang and Hindi verses. With the fourth and penultimate No Games, the rapper presents his take on the subject of street smartness. And the EP closes with Commentz, a hard-hitting number about ‘cancel culture.’ Nathan adds, “Me describing the EP doesn’t do the project justice. When you play it, you’ll find that each of the five tracks have their own unique flavours and as an EP, it’s a whole meal.”

Up next, Nathan is looking forward to performing live again. “I absolutely can’t wait to get on stage and start performing for my fans. I have a lot of music that I would love to play for them,” he concludes.



