What should you play out loud this Puja? Here are the best picks for your playlist

Iman‌ ‌Chakraborty‌ ‌has a new track this Puja, as does Kamakshi Rai

The tradition of a puja album has taken a backseat in the last few years as more and more artistes are going for the piecemeal approach since singles earn more views and engagement and also help them grow an audience. Several independent names are also producing covers of cult folk numbers that get a lot of attention during the festive season. This year several noted artistes have released timely and topical singles, from modern renditions of traditional baul numbers to foot-thumping contemporary songs. Here’s everything that should make it to your Puja special playlist.

Anupam‌ ‌Roy‌ ‌

The‌ ‌multi-faceted‌ ‌Anupam‌ ‌Roy‌ has released a song titled ‘Mrignabho’ just for Puja that features a healthy dose of nostalgia and some stylised arrangements. He has ‌also released‌ ‌his‌ ‌first‌ ‌audiobook‌ ‌where‌ ‌he‌ ‌has‌ ‌given‌ ‌voice‌ ‌to‌ ‌his‌ ‌own‌ ‌book‌ ‌of‌ ‌poems‌ ‌titled‌ ‌Nijer‌ ‌Shobde‌ ‌Kaaj‌ ‌Koro.‌ ‌

But‌ ‌it’s‌ ‌his‌ ‌English‌ ‌single‌ ‌Morning‌ ‌Star‌ ‌that‌ ‌keeping‌ ‌him‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌spotlight;‌ ‌the‌ ‌song‌ ‌is‌ ‌in‌ ‌collaboration‌ ‌with‌ ‌Lakkhichara’s‌ ‌Subhajit‌ ‌Mukherjee‌ ‌has‌ ‌been‌ ‌consistently‌ ‌been‌ ‌topping‌ ‌some‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌most‌ ‌significant‌ ‌charts‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌indie‌ ‌spectrum.‌ ‌ ‌

‌Available‌ ‌to‌ ‌stream‌ ‌on‌ ‌YouTube‌ ‌and‌ ‌Spotify‌ ‌

EPR‌ ‌

Rapper‌ ‌and‌ ‌activist‌ ‌EPR‌ ‌Iyer‌ ‌just‌ ‌released‌ ‌a‌ ‌couple‌ ‌of‌ ‌rap‌ ‌folk‌ ‌covers‌ ‌of‌ ‌Bengali‌ ‌classics;‌ ‌his‌ ‌take‌ ‌on‌ ‌Jasimuddin’s‌ ‌Bhatiali‌ ‌number‌ ‌‘Amay‌ ‌Dubaili‌ ‌Re’‌ ‌is‌ ‌already‌ ‌climbing‌ ‌the‌ ‌charts.‌ ‌And‌ ‌for‌ ‌Puja,‌ ‌the‌ ‌rapper‌ ‌is‌ ‌collaborating‌ ‌with‌ ‌singer-songwriter‌ ‌Timir‌ ‌Biswas‌ ‌for‌ ‌a‌ ‌cover‌ ‌of‌ ‌Bhoba‌ Pagla’s‌ ‌Nodi‌ ‌Bhora‌ ‌Dheu.‌ ‌

Available‌ ‌to‌ ‌stream‌ ‌on‌ ‌YouTube‌ ‌

Iman‌ ‌Chakraborty‌ ‌

The‌ ‌award-winning‌ ‌performer‌ ‌has‌ ‌a‌ ‌bunch‌ ‌of‌ ‌releases‌ ‌up‌ ‌her‌ ‌sleeve;‌ ‌she‌ ‌just‌ ‌sang‌ ‌an‌ ‌original‌ ‌kirtan‌ ‌titled‌ ‌Jagat‌ ‌Saje‌ ‌Brindaban,‌ ‌composed‌ ‌by‌ ‌her‌ ‌husband‌ ‌Nilanjan‌ ‌Ghosh‌ ‌and‌ ‌written‌ ‌by‌ ‌Akash‌ ‌Chakraborty.‌ ‌

The‌ ‌singer‌ ‌is‌ ‌also‌ ‌releasing‌ ‌a‌ ‌Puja‌ ‌special‌ ‌number‌ ‌under‌ ‌her‌ ‌own‌ ‌label‌ ‌Iman‌ ‌Chakraborty‌ ‌Production‌ ‌titled‌ ‌Icchedana‌ ‌has‌ ‌been‌ ‌written‌ ‌by‌ ‌Manik‌ ‌Bera‌ ‌and‌ ‌composed‌ ‌by‌ ‌Ghosh.‌ ‌

Available‌ ‌to‌ ‌stream‌ ‌on‌ ‌YouTube‌ ‌

Rupam‌ ‌Islam‌ ‌

If‌ ‌you’re‌ ‌looking‌ ‌for‌ ‌something‌ ‌experimental‌ ‌and‌ ‌moody‌, ‌check‌ ‌out‌ ‌Fossils‌ ‌frontman‌ ‌Rupam‌ ‌Islam’s‌ ‌solo‌ ‌new‌ ‌single‌ ‌titled‌ ‌Bishal‌ ‌Brishtira‌ ‌featuring‌ ‌filmmaker‌ ‌and‌ ‌rapper‌ ‌and‌ ‌Samik‌ ‌Roy‌ ‌Choudhury.‌ ‌The‌ ‌signer‌ ‌has‌ ‌melded‌ ‌rock‌ ‌with‌ ‌some‌ ‌hip‌ ‌hop‌ ‌elements‌ ‌and‌ ‌Choudhury‌ ‌has‌ ‌contributed‌ ‌some‌ ‌of‌ ‌his‌ ‌own‌ ‌verses‌ ‌as‌ ‌well.‌ ‌

Available‌ ‌to‌ ‌stream‌ ‌on‌ ‌YouTube‌ ‌

‌

Sayani‌ ‌Palit‌ ‌

Classical‌ ‌vocalist‌ ‌Sayani‌ ‌Palit‌ ‌has‌ ‌a‌ ‌brand‌ ‌new‌ ‌single‌ ‌titled‌ ‌Jhula‌ ‌that‌ ‌re-imagines‌ ‌a‌ ‌North‌ ‌ Indian‌ ‌folk‌ ‌song‌ ‌‌and introduces some contemporary elements to make it more repeatable.

Palit also released a couple of traditional monsoon thumris right in time for Puja, so you can include them in your festive playlist.

Available to stream on YouTube

Debolinaa Nandy

Social media sensation Debolinaa Nandy has just released a timely new single titled ‘Bolo Maa Dugga Maa.’ The artist usually sings and performs in her music videos and this time too, she has released a video to go along with the single where she steers away from elaborate choreography to adapt a homely, candid performance.

Available to stream on YouTube



Anirban Sur

Kolkata singer Anirban Sur has been releasing a balance of covers and chart-topping folk mash-ups. His Manike Mage Hithe-Hrid Majhare-Ranga Mati folk mash-up was able to garner more than 20K views within 24 hours of its release. His latest Bangla folk mash-up helped him gain 100K subscribers on YouTube.

For his newest cover, he puts a modern spin on Zahid Ahmed’s folk song Tomar Ghore Boshot kore Koyjona and adds some interesting acoustics.

Available to stream on YouTube

Kamakshi Rai

Singer-songwriter Kamakshi Rai released her debut music video for her new song ‘Thodi Si Dua’ that has been produced by Salim-Suleiman’s Merchant Records.

The song is a blend of Hindi and English pop and features some quirky musical arrangements; the video has been shot in the city and also features music producer Karan Jhaveri.

Available to stream on YouTube