Students of the music school, Taaqademy, come together to perform for the first time after the pandemic 

Students of the music school, Taaqademy (the music school founded by city-based band Thermal And A Quarter), perform live this weekend. After 18 months of online classes and recitals, the musicians will come together for the first time. Expect to hear pop hits, rock classics and even some of their own compositions.



Bengaluru-based musician Bruce Lee Mani, the frontman of the TAAQ says, "The concert will be 90 minutes long and will feature six student bands, with members ranging in age from middle-schoolers to working professionals; as well a few soloists. Since we now have students in 20 countries, some soloists will join us on stage via LiveStream from their home cities! Their friends and family will be able to watch the entire performance as a live stream as well.. so we've got online + offline performers playing music to an online + offline audience! The music performed is a mix of rock and pop songs from various eras."

Bruce admits that there were a few challenges in conducting the classes online last year. "Our whole USP was built around the unique spaces, jamming, collaborating etc. And then, in what felt like less than 24 hours, we had to transition to an entirely online academy during the first lockdown! It was crazy and hectic and very challenging but I think we managed to find a way through," he says, adding, "The biggest validation was watching the bands come together, for the first time, this past Saturday. When you consider that these students have never met each other, never played together, have studied all their parts online (some even began studying their instruments for the first time online), it was quite amazing to see how well it worked out (video attached). This is really the validation of our teaching method I suppose - and we're really looking forward to these performers getting on stage!

Rs 300. October 24, 7 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. Details: 4124 2879