DJ Nony gives his music a progressive spin

The pandemic had brought the city’s nightlife to a sudden screeching halt, but that could hardly stop the deejays from pursuing their passion. Soumyadip Paul aka DJ Nony also took a break, but that was just a short break to reinvent himself. The head programmer of Traffic Gastropub and Canteen Pub & Grub is now progressing towards the progressive house profile from the commercial music genre, pushing the envelope.

Before hitting the console on a busy Saturday evening, the 27-year-old fan of Dutch record producer Afrojack tells us, “It might sound cliché but music is my passion and it is because of the adrenaline rush that I left my job as a project engineer at an IT company and switched to music production. And of course, I want to keep exploring new music and techniques.”

DJ Nony

The self-taught DJ keenly follows the work of Bengaluru-based DJ Ivan and Dutch-Filipino music producer Laid Back Luke and his new music is generating a good response at every club he visits. He also launched a single with a German label, Trippy Code Records, a few months ago. Talking about his debut progressive single he avers, “Progressive house is not that high on tempo but is powerful and is meant for all moods. My latest single, Amore, is a banger and has had 1k+ hits on Spotify already.”

Between deejaying and music production, his love lies with the latter. “Programming gives you much more liberty and is satisfying for an artiste. A deejay playlist is influenced by the patrons and their moods. Also, the reach is more in programming,” he explains. As the live music scene is coming out of its pandemic-induced slumber, Nony is looking forward to getting back to the crowd to feel the energy that keeps him going. Catch DJ Nony at Canteen Pub & Grub on Saturday night

Also read: Exclusive: DJ Snake talks about working with Selena Gomez and shooting a video in India