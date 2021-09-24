BTS and Coldplay release the lyrics of their first collaborated single 'The Universe'

British rock band Coldplay has teamed up with K-pop band BTS to bring out their first collaboration, the single‘My Universe’. Both the band members had recently caught up in New York and had the fans in a tizzy when it was noticed that Coldplay members were wearing contemporary hanboks.

Fans of both the bands had more reason for excitement when the British rock band released a visual with lyrics in different colours in Korean and English along with the announcement on their Instagram page. "Coldplay X BTS // #MyUniverse // Out now // Link in bio // ?@bts.bighitofficial."



Coldplay had revealed earlier that there is a list of three upcoming releases that fans should keep an eye on.

They have officially released the lyrical video on their Instagram on Friday ahead of the song's release.

"Two days until the release of 'My Universe' by Coldplay x BTS -- and we can tell Coldplayers and the ARMY are as excited as we are! Here are some #MYUNIVERSE dates for your diary," their label wrote on their Instagram Stories with a flyer of the important dates.



Coldplay's label Parlophone Records announced a schedule of upcoming releases tied to the single with the K-pop boy band, including the 'Inside My Universe Documentary' on September 26 and the Supernova 7 Mix and acoustic version on the same day.