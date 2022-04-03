Grammys 2022: From Lady Gaga to Olivio Rodrigo, here's a look at the top stage performers

Curtains for The Grammy Awards 2022 went up in Las Vegas today with a performance by the retro group Silk Sonic alongside humorous punchlines by the host Trevor Noah. He took a dig at the Will Smith- Chris Rock incident at last week's Oscars.

As power-packed performances rocked the stage one after the other, here is a sneak peek of some of the best stints from the musical night:

Lady Gaga took to the stage in a mint green dress and was introduced to the stage by Tony Bennet. After announcing her involvement in the awards last Friday, she went on to perform Love for Sale from her album of the same name and transitioned into a performance of Do I Love You.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the ceremony from a Kyiv bunker through a pre-taped video. The short video was reportedly filmed within the last 48 hours and saw Zelenskyy make an appeal to the world for support before introducing John Legend's performance of his song Free.

Billie Eilish and Finneas sang their hit song Happier than Ever on stage following a performance of Call Me By Your Name and I Told You Long Ago by Lil Nas X.

Olivia Rodrigo who was nominated in all four major categories of the prestigious award, sang a faithful rendition of her 2021 hit single Driver's License. She began the performance while sitting inside a vintage car and exited to walk around the stage that looked like a suburban street.

BTS too delivered a smooth performance of Butter, for which they received a standing ovation.