Grammys 2022: Ukraine’s president reaches out to musicians for support

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine reached out to the Grammy audience with a pre-recorded video at the 64th Grammy Awards. The emotionally-heavy video message urged for support from the music fraternity. It was followed by John Legend’s performance of the song Free.

Presenting the grim situation in the war-ravaged country in his brief and hard-hitting address, the actor-turned-wartime leader highlighted the plight of musicians in Ukraine. “Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos,” he remarked. “They sing to the wounded in hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them, he added as the audience listened to him in rapt attention.

The music fraternity across the globe have extended their support for Ukraine with three major record conglomerates — Sony, Warner Music and Universal Music, suspending their operations in Russia in response to the war. Pledging solidarity some artistes also cancelled their shows and others are known to organise concert in support of Ukraine.