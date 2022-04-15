Exclusive: Grammy winner Falguni Shah reminisces about her childhood in Mumbai 

Falguni Shah, better known to fans as Falu, recently made headlines for winning a Grammy in the Best Children’s Album category for her album A Colorful World. For the Indian-origin New York-based musician, this was a dream come true. Known for mixing Indian classical elements with Western sensibilities, Falguni feels it is very important to showcase our rich and ancient culture to the world. In an interview with Indulge, she divulges more about her childhood in India, and the the historic win:

Congrats on the Grammy! Why did you decide to make a children’s album?

I think children’s music found me and not the other way. I decided to make children’s music because when I was looking for Indian albums for my kids I wasn’t able to find much. And also, my children always ask questions about their identity. I figured so many children in this world might feel out of place because of the colour of their skin or their background. I wanted to send a message to all kids that whoever they are, they are beautiful and wonderful.

Tell us a little about your roots in India.

I was born and raised in Mumbai and was exposed to music throughout my childhood. My mother is also a singer so she spotted talent in me early on. I started training at the age of three and I trained under legends like Kaumudi Munshi, Uday Mazumdar, Ustad Sultan Khan and Kishori Amonkar. My parents were both extremely supportive of my music and were with me every step of the way. My father would get me every instrument I would ask for. My mom was my inspiration throughout and she still remains my strongest pillar and guiding light.





Do you have any fond memories from your childhood in Mumbai?

Absolutely. Every time a good artist came to perform at Bhaidas Hall, my parents took me to see them and to learn from them. Bhaidas auditorium was our go- to hangout spot — we used to eat vada pav near Mithibai and then see a show. Also going to Juhu beach with my family almost every Sunday and eating chaat is something I cherish. I loved the street food in Mumbai and I miss it so much here in NYC.



What’s next in the pipeline?

I would love to sing for a Bolly-wood movie and collaborate

with an Indian artiste back home in India, as well as American composers and songwriters.

