Delhi-based band Random Order pays tribute to the medical fraternity with its new music video

Delhi-based band Random Order was the brainchild of vocalist Ajay Bijli. Formed during the pandemic, the band takes inspiration from ‘80s classic rock and its soulful and melodious energy. Ajay, of PVR fame, took singing lessons from teachers at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston to hone his skills in this venture. The outfit comprises Adityan Nair (background vocals), Kabir Uppal (drums), Shashwat Pandit (lead guitarist), Gaurav Balani (bassist) and Archit Anand (keyboard), along with Ajay. As they drop a new music video, Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me, an ode to the medical fraternity of India, we speak to the frontman to learn more about the music. Experts from the interview:

How did you decide to venture into the field of making music?

I've always been very fond of music and singing. I had a band in college called Modus Operandi. We used to do a lot of cover songs. This was back in the late '80s. But then PVR happened. I joined my dad's company and I was involved in the business.

During the pandemic, I had the thought that I needed to distract myself from all this that’s going on. It was a time for reflection and introspection for everyone. I felt I can’t be so one-dimensional and only be running a company; I also need to follow my passion. My business was shut and I had time on my hands, so I decided to start a band.

What is your style of music?

I found that in the circuit there was not much of '80s music being played or sung. There was not much Tears for Fears, The Alan Parsons Project, Mike and the Mechanics or Genesis. So we said why don't we try it out since that’s the songs we have grown up with.

Tell us about the latest music video.

There is one song that I've sung all my life called Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (by George Michael and Elton John). In the last two years, I was touched by the medical fraternities sacrifices. How they were so selfless and relentless, even though they knew that would also get COVID or perish to the disease. And I wanted to make sure my music is meaningful. This song is an ode to them. It is a song about humanity and resilience.

Available on online streaming platforms