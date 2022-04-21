Dance Beats: Brace yourself for Meet Bros’ dance track, Darpok Mahiya

Musician duo Meet Bros has dropped their dance track Darpok Mahiya on YouTube today. The peppy song features Mahira Sharma of Bigg Boss 13 fame and MTV Splitsvilla 5 winner Paras Chhabra.

The vibrant and catchy song gives us a glimpse of Mahira’s charismatic expressions that add to the groovy beats of the track. Directed by choreographer Adil Shaikh of Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya fame, the song has been sung by Punjabi vocalist Khushboo Grewal.

“Darpok Mahiya is the perfect party song that can set the mood for any wedding or weekend scene. We particularly zeroed in on Khushboo because we believe her vocals with a raw Punjabi texture can make any person sway to the beats,” shares the duo consisting of brothers Manmeet and Harmeet. Meet Bros had previously collaborated with Khushboo for Sunny Leone starrer song Pink Lips.

Meet Bros took the spotlight previously by composing chart toppers like Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2 and Chittiyaan Kalaaiyan from Roy.

The video of the song has released on YouTube today.