Zygnema guitarist Sidharth Kadadi shares tips for beginners

After a decade long stint with Mumbai based celebrated Metal band Zygnema, guitarist Sidharth Kadadi realised the true essence of being a musician lies in sharing one’s own learnings with others. The multi-award-winning guitarist established Guitar Garage Inc. in 2015 with the vision of running a full-fledged guitar school with a holistic approach and went on to author three volumes of guitar guides for enthusiasts across different levels. Titled Guitar Journal, the latest guide intends to brush up on the basics and act as a roadmap for beginners as well as experts who want to take up teaching. We caught up with the prolific musician as he shared his views on digital platforms, upcoming performances and tips for beginners

The past two years of the pandemic saw many popular bands taking the digital route. Did you consider the same for Zygnema?

I firmly believe that real-world energy cannot transcend through a virtual platform and that is exactly why we kept away from performing online. If someone wants to pay money to watch us online, I would rather accept it to play live.

Things did stall down over the past two years for Zygnema as all four of us decided to make a comeback through a proper gig and not via live stream. However, we did get an opportunity to do so under strict COVID regulations in November 2020 when Government restrictions had lightened up for a while. It was overwhelming to see almost 120 to 130 people showing up when the max limit was set to 150.

You have also turned music educator with Guitar Garage Inc and three volumes of music learning books. What would be a mandatory mantra every beginner must abide by? Any guitar enthusiast who wishes to begin taking lessons must lookout for proper mentorship. Lessons available over digital platforms can direct you towards something that is quick and gives you instant gratification but it will not take you through the physical process of holding a guitar properly, putting the right amount of pressure on chords and hand-eye coordination.

I established Guitar Garage Inc. in 2015 with a vision that someday we will transform ourselves into a full-fledged music college with a holistic approach. As of now, we have about forty students across all levels and we at Guitar Garage Inc. prepare them for performances, competitive exams and certifications.

I have also authored three music guides, the first of which introduces the main five opening chords for beginners. The idea is to play the minimum and focus more on rhythm, chords and muscle memory. The second one explores the technicalities of scale and helps beginners come up with their own basic melodies. The most recent one, Guitar Journal Vol. 1 is a full-fledged guide for not just students but aspiring and established teachers.

The main reason why I request to keep away from digital platforms is that they do not allow you to comprehend music as a creative skill and performing art. A fully grown musician is the product of a lot of practice, interest and passion.