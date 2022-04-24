Aparshakti Khurana's new song, Balle Ni Balle, has a positive vibe

Aparshakti Khurana has an infectious positive vibe. And that appreciable trait is clearly palpable in his latest song Balle Ni Balle by Sony Music which though comes under the category of a heartbreak song, has a perky vibe. Packed with appealing music, lyrics and choreography, Aparshakti will make you groove instead of brood; will make you smile instead of sulk and will make you stay positive instead of burning with agony. In a candid chat that elevated our spirit as well, the actor-songster talks about why he is not concerned about the number of hits his songs generate and his upcoming acting projects.

The song has already crossed 8 million. How does that make you feel?

Honestly, I am not the artiste who is interested in knowing how many views or hits my song has got. I appreciate the numbers that I get but what I value more is positive feedback from people around me and from the industry. Ever since the release of the song we have got an overwhelming response. From Jonita Gandhi to Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan, the maker of Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania who takes his music seriously and keeps them impeccably in sync with his films. It makes me feel that I have done something good.

While it’s termed a break up song, it has cheerful music. What was the idea behind this contrasting concept?

Yes, though the lyrics talk about breakup the video has been kept pleasant with happy memories. I believe we should cherish good memories instead of brooding on bad ones. For instance, I will never talk bad about my ex because I did spend some great time with her.

That’s such a positive way of handling things…

We all have a positive attitude. If not then we wouldn’t have been able to survive the pandemic.

How was it working with composer Siddharth Amit Bhavsar?

I made an Instagram reel with him and it was received very well so I thought if I could get so much love why not make a song with him. Sidhharth is a big name in the Gujarati music fraternity and he makes relevant music and I thoroughly enjoyed working with him.

Talking about acting, we will be seeing you in Berlin. How excited are you about that?

I am thrilled to say the least. In fact you will see this dark side of my craft in an Amazon's web series written and directed by Vikramaditya Motwani, one of the finest filmmakers that we have today. Atul Sabarwal has co-written the show who is also the writer and director of Berlin. I feel blessed to work with such relevant and serious filmmakers.