Actor Kavya Thapar's new song Tenu Dil Vich Rakhan alongside Paras Arora takes the internet by storm

After the hit song, Baarish Ke Din actor Kavya Thapar and Paras Arora are back with Tenu Dil Vich Rakhan, one of the most soulful love ballads of the year so far with a cute romantic love story as its theme.

Kavya, who has acted in several Tamil and Telugu says, "I wasn't expecting so much love for our previous song, but the love that we received is truly phenomenal, and I want to thank all my fans for it."

Poster of Tenu Dil Vich Rakhan

Talking about her latest song, Tenu Dil Vich Rakhan, the actress says, The song is a very fun-loving öne that will make you fall in love with it. It's all about the magic of love and romance and the fun moments that they have for each other. It instantly brings a smile to your face and the motion poster itself looks so promising that it will make you remember your special one. I just can't wait for the song to be released and I hope the listeners love this song way more than the previous one".

The soulful voices for this melodious song belong to Raj Barman and Sakhi Holkar.

Tenu Dil Vich Rakhan released today on YouTube