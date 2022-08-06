Letter written by John Lenon to Paul McCartney goes up for auction

Media sources reported on Saturday that a letter written by John Lennon, the former guitarist and vocalist of the Beatles, to his former bandmate, lead singer Paul McCartney has gone up for an auction; the contents of the letter are reportedly “scathing. (sic)”

According to media sources, John wrote the letter to Paul in 1971 after the latter gave an interview to Melody Maker, a former music magazine, in which he reportedly shared his thoughts on John and his wife, Yoko, the dissolution of the Beatles’ business partnership and more.

Media sources further revealed the content of the three-page letter, “It's all very well playing 'simple, honest old' human Paul in the Melody Maker, but you know damn well we can't just sign a piece of paper. You say 'John won't do it.' I will if you'll indemnify us against the tax-man!"

"As I/we've said many times - we'll meet you whenever you like. JUST MAKE UP YOUR MIND. You said under no condition would you sell to us, and if we didn't do what you wanted, you'd sue us again and that 'Ringo and George are going to break you John', etc., etc."



"Now I was quite straight with you that day, and you tried to shoot me down with your emotional 'logic'. If you're not the aggressor (as you claim), who the hell took us to court and s***t all over us in public? ... Who's the guy threatening to 'finish' Ringo and Maureen, who was warning me on the phone two weeks ago?"



"Who said he'd 'get us' whatever the cost? As I've said before - have you ever thought you might possibly be wrong about something? (sic)”

The Beatles officially broke up in 1970, and media sources reported that there were several factors that contributed to the split: their decision to stop touring in 1966 due to being exhausted from the continuous tours, the sudden death of their manager Brian Epstein in 1967 and creative differences between the band’s members.

At the end of the letter, John reportedly wrote about both their respective wives, Linda McCartney and Yoko Ono, “The bit that really puzzled us was asking to meet WITHOUT LINDA AND YOKO. I know your camp! But let's not go too far! I thought you'd have understood by now that I'm JOHNANDYOKO. (sic)”

According to media reports, the letter is being auctioned at the Gota Have Rock and Roll auction house where bids will be accepted until August 19; the highest bid is reportedly currently set at $22,000.