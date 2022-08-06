Shilpa Rao talks about her new song, Tere Hawaale from Laal Singh Chaddha

A new song from Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has been released – Tere Hawaale. Sung by talented singers Shilpa Rao and Arijit Singh, and composed by the maverick musician Pritam, Tere Hawaale is marked by a soulful melody. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song matches the deep and pure love between the lead actors – Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. We caught up with Shilpa to know more about the number.

Did you know that the song was picturised on Aamir Khan when you were assigned it?

I got to know about it much later when Aamir Khan would come to the studio during the recordings. He gives time and attention to every detail of everything. It was great hanging out with him.

Shilpa Rao with composer Pritam, actor Aamir Khan and other members of team Laal Singh Chaddha

What was the brief for the song?

Aamir briefed me before we completed the last part of the song. It talks about how you sometimes watch someone you love when they are sleeping and they are not aware that you are looking at them with all that love and affection and concern. I am sure everyone has done that with their kids, parents and beloved. The act comes from a very pure place in our heart, and that is what the song is all about.

How was the experience of making the song?

I started recording Tere Hawaale in 2019 and it's been a very long journey with this song. I think the first time I heard it, the thought that came to mind was, "There is no difference between worship and love" and this song really encapsulated that thing perfectly. I felt the same thing when I was recording it.

How would you describe the song in terms of its music?

It's a lovely melody full of deep and pure love.

Have you watched Forrest Gump?

Yes, I have watched Forrest Gump and it's one of my favourite films.

What are your upcoming projects in independent music?

There is a lot of film music which is actually coming up, along with independent stuff as well. I really hope people like it.