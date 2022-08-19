Actor Jaya Bhattacharya makes her music video debut with Bondhur Jonmodiney

Veteran actor Jaya Bhattacharya is not afraid of experimenting and her debut music video is proof of that. The actor, who is a known face on TV and has been part of hit TV series like Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Thapki Pyaar Ki and others, launched a lyrical music video, Bondhur Jonmodiney, with three of her friends - Somu Mitra, Paulami Ghosh, and Rupsha Mukherjee.

The actor, who came to the city after six years, tells us that the song was a spontaneous move. “This song was conceptualised during the pandemic when all of us were going through pain and suffering in our life. Somu conceptualised the song and we all got on board instantly. While Somu wrote the lyrics and even directed it, Rupsha composed and directed it and Poulami sang it with Rupsha,” says Jaya, informing that the shoot happened in Mumbai and that they did their own make-up and hair for the video.

She adds, “It’s an anthem for friends. Friendship is a very important relationship in my life and I hold all my friends very close to my heart.” She calls Kolkata her home though she was born in Lucknow and works in Mumbai.

Talking about the experience of doing the music video, she says, “It was super fun. Since we are all friends, the music video is all the more special. I remember how excited Somu was about the idea when she called me to get onboard it. Her energy is so infectious; I had no option but to say yes.”

The actor, who was last seen in Hara Sindoor on the Atrangi channel, is looking forward to a new season of the show. Also, she is interested in doing more challenging roles across platforms.