Actor Raashii Khanna shares her gratitude on social media for Thiruchitrabalam’s success

Actor Raashii Khanna is receiving an overwhelming response from the audiences for her recent outing Thiruchitrambalam alongside Dhanush. The Delhi born artiste has carved quite a niche for herself in the Telugu film industry with back to back hits like Tholi Prerna, Venky Mama and Pakka Commercial. She debuted with John Abraham starrer Madras Café back in 2013, and moved on to becoming one of the most successful actresses down South. To share her gratitude for all the love she is receiving, she took to Instagram to share a picture with her latest co-star Dhanush and captioned it with some heartfelt words.

Raashii shared a still from Thruchitrambalam, along with a poster showing the worldwide rating her film has received and captioned it “Seen our film #thiruchitrambalam yet?! For those who have seen it and showered so much love, thankyou. Grateful. For those who haven’t, watch it, it’s heartwarming, I promise!”

The first picture she shared gives viewers a sneak peek into the film, and shows Raashii and Dhanush in a warm embrace that evokes a sense of calm. While the post garnered over 1.5 lakh love reactions, many stars from the film fraternity also commented and reacted on it. Actor Mrunal Thakur commented “Congratulations my sweetheart”.

Raashii will soon start working in a Dharma Productions Bollywood Project titled Yodha. The film will see her pair up with the dapper Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Farzi down her pipeline alongside Shahid Kapoor to name a few of her upcoming projects.