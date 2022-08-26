Kashmiri folk-pop singer Aabha Hanjura's new single is mushy

Kashmiri singer Aabha Hanjura’s romantic number Madano is a distinct break from her regular songs. “I have done romantic songs before but this is my first original romantic number. It covers different shades of love,” says the Bengaluru-based crooner who collaborated with celebrated guitar player Kalyan Barua to add more sensuousness to the number.

While the word Madano means beloved in Kashmiri dialect it also has similar connotations in Hindi with Lord Krishna being referred to as Madano. “Connotations like saiyyan, piya and others have been used extensively in Hindi songs for a lover but this word has not been used. Though the word is used in Kashmiri language, I think it comes from Hindi because it has been used to refer to Krishna, the quintessential lover,” says Hanjura who describes the song as soft pop rock. The word adds uniqueness to the song apart from reflecting her identity in the folk pop zone.

Hanjura, however, points out that it’s not a typical romantic number. In the mêlée of romantic songs in the soundscape, majorly sung by men, Madano is something women can call their own. “I have grown up listening to ghazals and poetries of female poets and I found that presently women are underrepresented. Generally, men sing most of the romantic numbers and women make additions to it. A woman’s way of expression is very different from a man and if we hear old songs or take Amir Khusru’s works into consideration, they are neutral,” avers Hanjura.

She loves performing on the stage and before she gets back to her Coke Studio sessions with her band Sufistication, she wants to plan a small tour to get closer to her fans. A trip during the winter is on the cards. As an indie artiste, Hanjura is also looking for meaningful collaborations in the future.

Streaming on YouTube