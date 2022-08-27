Exploring the beauty of bhaav and bandish

Among the many art forms that are significant in North Indian culture and tradition Thumri—a style in Hindustani classical music dates back to the 19th Century remains one of the most popular musical genres. Once the mainstay of courtesans and later, an integral part of Hindi cinema—Thumris have been explored by the doyens of music over the years.

In fact, several patrons still continue to enjoy this melodious form. In order to promote and preserve the heritage of this form, the Sahitya Kala Parishad is hosting a three-day Thumri Festival at Kamani Auditorium. Renowned artists such as Madhumita Ray, an exponent of Gwalior-Rampur Gharana; Indrani Mukherjee, a Hindustani classical vocalist from the Kirana Gharana; and Pandit Bholanath Mishra, an exponent of Banaras Gharana; were included in the inaugural performance line-up on Friday. Today and tomorrow, patrons will also get to witness musical magic by talented artists such as Dr Rita Dev, Sonali Bose, Indresh Mishra, Sunanda Sharma, etc.

Talking about the Festival, PT Bholanath Mishra, Hindustani classical vocalist shared, “This festival includes patrons of Hindustani classical music as an audience. We come across people who are devoted towards thumri.” Indrani Mukherjee, concluded, “Thumri is very special to all music lovers; it is an indispensable part of north Indian classical music. It is usually called a light classical music, but I don’t believe so. I am glad that a festival like this is being organised.”