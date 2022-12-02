South Asian singer Bambi Bains releases catchy new Punjabi track, Broken Glass

London-based South Asian singer Bambi Bains, who has established herself in the desi R&B and UK bhangra scene with global hits like Retro Rarri and Duniya, has just released her latest track. Written in collaboration with UK producer Shaye, Broken Glass is about feeling confident and comfortable with being single, and is Bambi’s third release this year, which also saw her perform at Glastonbury and support Canadian-Punjabi star AP Dhillon on his UK tour. Inspired by Punjabi artistes such as Diljit Dosanjh — someone she aspires to work with — Broken Glass is a special song for her as an artiste. “I’m really excited to be bringing out a song that has meaning for me and has more of a Punjabi sound,” she tells us. We catch up with the singer to talk about the new release, music and lots more…

Tell us about the new song, Broken Glass. Was this something you’d been wanting to sing about for a while?

I always struggle to write music when the emotion is made up or fabricated. When I draw from real life experiences I find myself being able to convey that emotion in the form of music and for me it becomes very therapeutic.

The video seems to feature an all women cast, was that deliberate?

We intentionally cast a female only video — the song is about empowering individuals to not need anyone else and whilst this is not about women alone, we wanted to represent one side. As humans we are all very strong in our own right and sometimes we’re better off alone for periods in our life. I feel it’s important to be comfortable by yourself and not be reliant on anyone.

2022 was a big year – Glastonbury, Commonwealth Games, opening for AP Dhillon. But how do you chart your growth as an artiste? What are you most proud of doing this year?

Honestly, I couldn’t say. Each moment was so unique for me and I’ve really relished each experience and the memories will live with me forever. To be highlighted by the Commonwealth Games was a really great moment, but to perform at the world’s most famous festival was equally amazing. I’m so grateful to all my fans and supporters. I can’t wait to show you what’s coming next!

With an increasing exposure globally to Punjabi music and the pressure to follow popular trends, how do you stay original?

I’ve always made music I love and that for me is the most important thing. I love the creation, process and the way it makes me feel. Of course, we want to be relevant but I equally feel the need to be me which is how I stay original I guess. Despite being born in UK, I identify as Indian and my music is very much pushing the western world towards Indian sounds and language.

Do you feel like Punjabi music can win the attention of global audiences like Latin music has?

Actually, this is exactly what I’m trying to do. Nowadays, people are more open to listening to songs sung in languages they don’t know, so, I really want to make Indian music heard by the world every day. I focus on creating melodies that resonate with audiences outside of India but use language to connect to my roots. I feel, this is why I stand out currently in the UK and why I was booked by Glastonbury and others.

What can we expect from you, next?

I’m so excited to show you guys what’s next. I’ve made so much music and we are now preparing for an album, which will be released soon. We are also discussing an Indian tour followed by one in UK. 2022 was all about laying the foundations. Next year, I’m going to focus on connecting with my audiences in person which I can’t wait to do.

