Pop singer Shivangi Sharma on her next single, Same Old Lies, and creative liberty 

Pop singer Shivangi Sharma whose last single Roshni garnered accolades tells us that there's a lot of creative liberty as an indie artiste than as a playback singer. While speaking about her upcoming music album, Same Old Lies, Shivangi tells us, "This song is about getting cheated by a guy which is totally relatable to many, and I too have experienced it personally. I shot the song in the US as I literally waited for the fall season to shoot this music video inspired by the song Tumhi Dekho Na (KANK). Also, shooting at Times Square was challenging as well. I had to choose the nighttime so that we could avoid the crowd".

She also shares her views on Indian pop singers or bands not getting much recognition in the country compared to western artists. She states, "I absolutely agree on this but there’s a lot of liberty in creating your own style and own music because it doesn’t require you to go to studios in nights and at odd times unlike playback singing. I find liberty in independent music."

Sharing her vision as an independent singer, she says that songs should be relatable and should have an impact on youth's mentality. "I feel music or cinema should spread only the right knowledge among the masses. Lately, I rejected about 10-12 songs. In fact, my last released song, Roshni, got such beautiful responses that I felt really confident about my compositions and my kind of music."