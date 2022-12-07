Pratibha Singh Baghel's ghazal Kya Kije releases today

Singer Pratibha Singh Baghel, known for lending her voice in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Zid, Manikarnika among others and noted lyricist Aalok Shrivastav have come together for a music album titled 'Kya Kije'. The music, composed by Ghansham Vaswani and produced by Gaurav Vaswani releases today under the label of Bazm e Khas Music, founded by producer Ved Gupta. With this Gupta states that ‘Bazm e Khas’ has entered the field of independent music, written and composed by noted artistes of this country.

Speaking about the song, Pratibha says,”It's a new single releasing on Bazm-e-khas written by Aalok Shrivastav. This whole idea of ‘Kya Kije’ came up with so much love and affection from both poet and producer to me that I felt compelled to sing this poetry."

The poster of Kya Kije

Poet and lyricist Aalok Shrivastav shares, "I have been associated with Ghansham Vaswani since 30 years now, so working with him was a emotional moment for me. Also, Pratibha is a very prominent artist full of talent. I'm very glad to work with her and producer Ved Gupta ji who values art, culture and literature. His support towards artistes is commendable. "

Music composer Ghansham Vaswani shared that ,"Kya Kije’ is a beautiful ghazal which touched my heart so I decided to compose it. Pratibha's voice is the icing on the cake."

"It's a beautiful ghazal which can also be considered as a love song. It's about unfulfilled love of a young girl. Aalok Shrivastav and Pratibha Singh did a fantastic job. There's a contemporary feel in the video which you will get to watch," adds Ved Gupta, producer and founder of Bazm-e-khas.