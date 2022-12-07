Sukriti, Prakriti Kakar and Badshah is back again with another track Kya Say?

The music video for Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar and Badshah's track Kya Say? is out now and the trio has managed to captivate our hearts yet again. The soft, romantic song is written by Badshah and composed by Badshah and Chamath Sangeeth. We are just loving how all three of their voices have complemented each other and given us a masterpiece.

The music video is set in a misty forest which adds on to the dreamy feel of the song. Sukriti and Prakriti have not only stunned us with their mellifluous vocals but also their dazzling looks in their impeccable outfits. Badshah too has not failed to win us over with his enthralling rap. This song is surely her to claim a spot on your playlists. We're curious to know if this trio has more projects together in the kitty.

Sukriti & Prakriti Kakar

Talking about her experience shooting the music video Prakriti said, "Shooting for 'Kya Say?' with Badshah was really exciting. I was totally in my comfort zone and even the location was very majestic and dreamy."

To it, Sukriti added, "The location for the music video matched the sultry and dreamy vibes of the song. Badshah was really fun to be around during the shoot and we had an amazing time there."