EXCL: Singer Jonita Gandhi reveals how her 2022 was all about firsts

Perhaps only a few Indian artists have had a year as eventful as singer Jonita Gandhi. From collaborating with rapper Divine for the first time to making her acting debut – 2022 has been a year of many firsts for the singer. Now, Jonita is all set to perform with her band for the first time in Mumbai at the Zomato Feeding India Concert. Ahead of her act, the Gilehriyaan-singer gets candid with Indulge about her upcoming performance, future projects, and her biggest achievement this year.

Congratulations on your song Sitara. You and Divine make for quite an unusual musical match.

How was it collaborating with him?

I had a great time collaborating with Divine on Sitara! We have both been fans of each others’ work for quite some time and were looking forward to the opportunity to collaborate. We were both featured on a Netflix project earlier but this was our first time in a studio together. It was a very organic experience – bouncing ideas off of each other the whole way. It was nice to see Sitara come together from our first recording session itself.

Jonita and Divine performing Sitara

Tell us about your upcoming performance at the Zomato Feeding India Concert. What does the setlist look like?

My set is a collection of my songs in various languages. Most of the songs are from my non-Bollywood work. Without giving away too much of the setlist, let me just say that there will be some familiar tunes and I’m looking forward to hearing everyone sing along with us!

What are the factors you kept in mind while deciding the lineup for this performance?

When we put together the setlist for this show, we wanted to make sure everyone in the audience would have a good time and jam along, whether they are singing a familiar tune or just grooving along. I’d love for them to go home and look up the songs they haven’t heard before!

This concert will mark your first live performance with your band in Mumbai. How are you feeling about it?

I’m excited to be performing with my band in Mumbai for the first time! It’s a different energy to be performing on home turf where we can connect with our friends, family, and fans who don’t usually get to see us perform live! The whole band is looking forward to it.

The concert aims to highlight the problems of hunger and malnutrition in the country. How do you think art can play a role in solving such social issues?

Art is a great way to connect with people at the core. In doing so, we can share social messages and hopefully, make the changes we need to see in our community.

Speaking of concerts – you pull off some absolutely stylish looks on-stage and even off-stage. What is your fashion mantra?

Thank you so much! When I feel comfortable in what I’m wearing, I feel more confident. I like to experiment with new looks from time to time. When I like what I see in the mirror, I feel a boost to hit the stage and own it.

Jonita in a stylish avatar onstage

You also made your acting debut this year. How was your experience?

The film (Walking Talking Strawberry Icecream) is yet to release but shooting it was a great learning experience. Acting for music videos is a different ball game than delivering lines. The production experience for films versus music videos also gave me a different perspective. I hope I did justice to the role and look forward to the audience's response!

Poster of Walking Talking Strawberry Icecream

From successful song releases to a global music tour – 2022 has been quite the year for you. But what would you consider your biggest achievement this year?

One of the biggest challenges as an artist I feel is balancing our careers and our family lives. This year I feel one of my greatest achievements was learning to prioritise myself. In doing so, I made some songs that I really like and was able to spend quality time with my family as well.

Tell us about your upcoming releases. What can fans expect from you next?

I’m working on a few independent projects with regional and Bollywood projects running in the background. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it all!

