A R Rahman recreates Infinite Love to celebrate the peace anthem’s decade long journey

A R Rahman’s peace anthem Infinite Love created ripples when it was released for the first time ten years back. While many assumed 2012 to be the year of doom, Rahman’s original composition brought in a ray of hope and survival. The track that stands as a perfect example of multi-genre milieu such as funk, hip-hop and Indian classical has now been recreated and reimagined ten years down the link in relevance to current times.

The original track’s timeless lyrics have been kept intact in order to honour humanity’s resilience and inclusive nature while the tune has been modified and pepped up in order to make it more relevant to the new generation. Nevertheless, the track continues to be a luminary for a peaceful world order.

“I am humbled by the encouragement and love I have been showered upon by the world, beyond discriminatory ideas and classifications. They have shown that all they care for is the person an individual is and the gift they carry as an artist. There cannot be a better medium than art to bring the movement of peace and inclusion to full circle hence I attempted to send my anthem on another revolution around the world,” shares Rahman on Infinite Love completing a decade.

The song has been co-written by Blaaze along with A R Rahman, who has also composed the song. The remix has been done by K Kov.

Streaming on YouTube