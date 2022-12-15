Shivangi Bhayana and Rishi Dutta talk about co-composing the film Blurr's title track

Singer-composer Shivangi Bhayana and music composer Rishi Dutta came together on board for the first time for Tapsee Pannu's movie Blurr's title track.

The song's name is Blurr and has two versions. Shivangi sings the female version with rapper Dee MC and the male version with rapper Mellow D. The title track is written by Akshay The One.

Also a Bollywood playback singer, Shivangi has sung Kudiye Ni Tere Sonakshi Sinha's Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, Main Hoon Saath Tere with Arijit for Rajkumar Rao's movie Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, and I Wanna Tera Ishq for Great Grand Masti besides others.

We talk to Shivangi and Rishi about their latest collaboration.

What makes the title track Blurr so unique? how was it like collaborating for the first time?



A lot of support came from Vishal Rana, producer of Blurr, who happened to work with us on this song from day one and gave us the opportunity to compose for the film. The track is special because it’s a song that is woven into the script of the film and takes the film forward. It is a new age song that has rap and melody combined, connecting to all ages of listeners. The song speaks about the darker side of humanity which is relevant to the film. Working together has always been a blessing. Both Rishi and I are very good friends so working together makes the process so much easier and fun.

A still from the movie Blurr