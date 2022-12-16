Bollywood musician Amit Trivedi talks about his debut independent album Jadu Salona and more

Amit Trivedi is a name that resonates with every Bollywood lover as he is the man behind some of the most successful music tracks in recent times such as Naina Da Kya Kasoor, Iktara and Love You Zindagi. However, like every other musician Amit too has much more to offer to his audiences beyond commercial tracks and that is exactly what made him establish his own label AT Azaad. He has recently launched his debut independent album Jadu Salona from his label in partnership with Believe India and Spotify. We caught up with the musician to know more about his independent ventures, the six track album and what is keeping him busy these days.

What took you so long to venture into independent music?

Film music kept me busy because I was engaged with an average of five films per year. Anybody who knows how much work goes into the music scene of just one film is aware about the amount of work that comes with six films each year. Every film comes with at least four to five songs which makes it a total of twenty five songs on an average. That explains why years zoomed by before I could venture into independent music.

Take us through the tracks of Jadu Salona.

The title track was launched before the other songs in this album, and each of the tracks capture various moods and shades of love. The songs Jadu Salona and Nirmohi focus on letting go of fond memories while Shehnaiyaan and Rahiyo Na are on the peppier side with a hint of eclectic pop. The other two songs are Jaan Leke Gayi and Dil Na Tod.

How has the music audience evolved over the years, especially with the advent of digital platforms like Spotify?



Everything comes with its set of advantages and disadvantages no matter which era you are living in. Digital platforms actually come with a lot of positive aspects as I think these are one of the most innovative and revolutionary technologies that have come in from the beginning of time. I am as much a consumer as I am a contributor, and it is absolutely fascinating how these platforms allow you to explore unexplored artists and music from different parts of the world.



What does your current playlist look like?

It is full of songs by artists like Forest Black, Valley, Black Rose and Aisha Badru to name a few. They are some of the artists I stumbled upon by chance, and because of the algorithms set by the digital streaming platforms, I am absolutely hooked to these.