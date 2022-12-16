Choirs from all over the city come together this weekend to ring in the spirit of Christmas

Choirs are a busy lot this weekend. With two back-to-back concerts that are now very much a tradition in Chennai, as we countdown to Christmas — the MCC Alumni Carol Concert and Carols by Candlelight — expect a spectrum of symphonies with 26 choirs taking the stage. This year is extra special given that physical performances are back after COVID-19. While there were several performances that did go the virtual route over the past two years, Ravi Santosham, who is vice president of the MCC Alumni Association, tells us that the beauty of these concerts is largely in the light, sound and ambience. Incidentally, both of these events have open-air stages — which means singing Joy to the World, with a nip in the air and the stars twinkling above. “Back in the day, you could sometimes hear the trains passing mid-concert and that would only add to the mood. In fact, whenever the engine drivers would spot the lights from afar, they would hoot,” Ravi shares with a chuckle. Meanwhile, Carols by Candlelight, which is organised by the Madras Musical Association (MMA) is celebrating its 65th year and is exactlyas the name suggests. Picture this: A chorus of voices singing Silent Night, arms linked in pitch darkness, with only the flickering of flames to light up the night. You know what that’s called? Pure magic.

Carols by Candelight

Meet the choirs

Here is a peek at the line-up. Traditional choirs are aplenty with names like St Thomas Orthodox Cathedral and the Celestial Voices, the choir of the St Peter’s and the St Paul’s Orthodox Church; the latter deserves a round of applause just for longevity given they are in their silver jubilee year. Also, look out for all-male and all-female vocal groups like Voyz Male and Bella Voce respectively, as well as children’s choirs packing in the fun and adorable quotient like Crotchets and Quavers. For the understanding of those who don’t play an instrument, the latter is quite fitting because it actually represents the tiny notes in music.

Madras Musical Association

Sound of change

As we chat with conductors to find out what’s in store for the weekend, we also come to realise that a great deal has changed with the choir scene as we sit on the cusp of 2023. Roe Vincent, the dynamic conductor behind the African-American-Gospel sound of the vocal group El Fé — which has worked with everyone from AR Rahman to Anirudh Ravichander and most recently sang in Ponniyin Selvan: I — shares that her group thrives on diversity as opposed to uniformity. “Nowadays, when we recruit singers, we look for colourful personalities as a priority,” she says.



Sizes of choirs are no longer the same either. Ravi Santhosham, who was a teenager back when he joined the MMA and is now 73, takes us back. “We had maybe 60 members then, now we’re close to a 100!” This has a ripple effect on the venues for concerts because bigger numbers on stage directly translate to more family and cheerleaders in the audience. And then, of course, there is the often overlooked logistic of parking space. He says, “In the ’80s, the concerts were always at small churches, we would never have dreamed of a ground (MCC School) that would hold 1,500 people with three football fields for cars!”

Madras Christian College choir

Secret sauce

One thing has stayed the same though — the secret sauce to keeping a choir together. And that is that concert or not, rehearsals are prioritised every week. Music teacher and conductor of the Canticles, Ebenezer Arunkumar, started with a choir of 12 and 13-year-old boys. “Now they are in their 30s and have children,” he says with a smile. And what lies behind their perfect harmonies, beyond the stage? Come rain or shine, he says, “We meet every Wednesday.”

The MCC Alumni Carol Concert is on today at MCC Hr Sec School, Harrington Road; Carols by Candlelight is on December 17 at St Christopher’s College of Education, Vepery. Time for both: 6.30 pm. Entry free.

