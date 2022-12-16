Shalmali Kholgade opens up about her latest album 2X Side B

Shalmali Kholgade’s iconic voice shook all conventions with Ishaqzaade’s “Pareshaan” track in 2012. Soon she was spinning out off beat, funky tracks like Daaru Desi, Balam Pichkaari, Lat Lag Gayee and Don’t Be Shy Again with a heavy Western influence for Bollywood films, quite in the contrary of the nature of Indian film music. The zesty musician has now taken a break from her playback career after delivering back to back hits, to focus on independent music not only as a vocalist but as a composer. Her independent album 2X Side A saw immense success on digital platforms last year, and the sequel of the same titled 2X Side B in association with Believe India is all set to take listeners on a groove fest. We speak to Shalmali to know more about 2X Side B and her personal musical choices.

2X Side A and 2X Side B are releasing a year apart. How are they interconnected?



Both of them were always intended to be released as a single album, but when we started working on it right before the pandemic we realised there’s a clear demarcation in the sonic space between Side A and Side B. While the first part is more melodious and easy on the ears, the latter half is more rhythmic and up tempo. It was around this time that we decided to take it slow and focus on one set of songs that can be brought under one roof, and work on the other set later. Honestly, it turned out to be a great idea. I ended up writing three more songs during the lockdown that ended up as a part of Side B. The names of the albums of course connect both of them through a reference to the cassette era. It is reminiscent of my first memories of listening to music, and somehow a reflection of a space which taught me a lot about music.

Simultaneously, the name also reflects my personal belief of human persona being binary in nature. If I have to speak about myself, I believe I have a certain style of music when it comes to films while my personal music is completely different. There are also multiple references to the number two within the songs.



Which genre would you like to categorise 2X Side B in?



The album begins with an intro song titled We Back much like Side A which also had an introductory song to it. It was mainly Sunny’s idea who happens to be the producer of this album. We Back is more of like a payback to younger Shalmali who felt in a certain way at some point in her life and wrote certain songs. It is an all encompassing kind of a song and has already been released in audio format. Next follows the first song of the album named Chills. It is literally about vanity in love, and a rhythmic, groovy song. I have been able to tap into a lot of musical influences I have grown up with. I love Rosalia as an artist and I love listening to her a lot. The entire clap element of the drop of this song is very much inspired by her music. The next track Garden Variety Hater is a reference to a word I coined for people spewing hatred over social media. The other songs include Interrupt Me, Tum Na Mile, Enough of You, Chalta Hai, Running and LocoMoco. Many of these songs feature young aspiring artists like Vasundhara Vee, Ranj and HanumanKind.



This album is in collaboration with Believe India. How has the association been?



It’s been wonderful. A platform like Believe India doesn’t only accelerate distribution of music but makes sure to immerse consumers in the experience, and help in many other aspects other than just distribution. I am not associated with any label anymore and focussing very much on my independent music career and I find a lot of solace knowing there’s someone holding my hand in this journey.



Moving on to personal choices, what sort of music do you prefer as a listener?



RnB Soul is my jam. I am also extremely fond of Afro Beats.



Who would you consider as your musical inspiration?



I love all the contemporary musicians like Her, Daniel Caesar, Rodalia and Beyonce. Jasmine Sullivan is one of my biggest musical influences. You’ll always find me listening to either of these artists.



Would you say music runs in your veins?



Definitely! My mom taught me Indian Classical while growing up and then I took lessons from her teacher as well. However, I have always been more inclined towards Western Music and loved writing my own music. That is how I believe; there was always an influence of Western tunes in my playback career. My voice is naturally unconventional, and the way people perceived my music was also a lot because of the influences I grew up with. I still recall the way people reacted to Pareshaan from Ishaqzaade.



Take us through your upcoming projects



I wouldn’t comment right now. I have stopped signing up for film music and the last film I worked for was a Marathi movie. I donned my composer’s hat for the film and it did really well at the box office. For the upcoming months I will be heavily engaged in promoting my album 2X Side B. I believe I have a lot coming up in the independent space and I will talk about film projects when I do any.