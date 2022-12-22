Sukriti Kakar shares why singing for Jhoome Jo Pathaan is a highlight for her

Sukriti Kakar whose song Kya Say with twin sister Prakriti and Badshah was a recent massive hit, is back with another exciting chartbuster Jhoome Jo Pathaan, from the most anticipated blockbuster Pathaan. The song is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, and Sukriti took to Instagram to express her excitement for being a part of this song.

With their fierce chemistry, Shah Rukh and Deepika have left the audience awestruck. Their performance was not just power-packed but was as high in energy as the song. The song, sung by Arijit Singh and Sukriti was released today and has already garnered more than 4.3M views.

Sukriti, who is elated to be a part of the song, says, "To be a part of this amazing song Jhoome Jo Pathaan is nothing short of a dream come true. I really couldn't contain my happiness when I first came to know that I will be getting the opportunity to be a part of something so big! It is truly an amazing way to end the year. The song is an extremely lively and power-packed track and I really hope that the audience will love it."

She further adds, "This is my first song with Vishal and Sheykhar who I admire so much and for it to be this way, with the title track of Pathan for Shahrukh couldn’t get better. This is also the first time I’m singing for Deepika. The highlight for me is that it’s a duet with the one and only Arijit Singh. So definitely it’s a lot of firsts for me."