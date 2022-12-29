Spotify Rap 91 Live featured artistes like Raja Kumari and Emiway Bantai

The recently concluded Spotify Rap 91 Live featured multiple prominent names in the rap industry along with many up-and-coming rappers. Some notable names included Emiway Bantai, King, Raja Kumari, Yungsta, and many more. The event was first-of-its-kind which celebrated rap music. MC Couper, Yungsta, and Shrusti Tawade share with us their experience of performing at the event, what their takeaways were, and their upcoming projects.

MC COUPER

What does being a rapper mean to you, and why is this the genre that appealed to you?

It means everything. It's a great avenue for self-expression. It's fun, it's challenging, it's growth, it's a process. It's also been extremely self-empowering because it has helped me understand the power of the individual. And also, it gives me the opportunity to offer to the world perhaps the only thing that's unique to me. My perspective.

Spotify’s Rap 91 Live featured some of the biggest names in Indian hip-hop, alongside some incredible up-and-coming artists. How do events like this serve as a platform for up-and-coming artistes?

It's a great opportunity for up-and-coming artistes to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in the industry. I feel that it could be a great learning curve and a massive confidence booster for young, new artists.

MC Couper

What were your takeaways from the event?

My biggest takeaway from the event was the message that music transcends language.

What are some of the trends you've noticed in Indian hip hop recently?

I think more and more people are starting to pay attention to the hip-hop community. Especially down south, the movement is gaining a lot of momentum now. There are a lot of talented artistes popping up there and I feel that it's a very exciting time for hip-hop in India.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

I have a four-track Malayalam EP coming up in January. There are a few movie projects that will drop soon too. Then there's plenty of music that is in the works with some legends like Parimal and a few other artistes.



YUNGSTA

What does being a rapper mean to you, and what drew you to this particular genre?

Being a rapper means the world to me. Learning how to rap gave me a perspective of understanding music as a whole and understanding the bigger picture so it's the inception of my whole journey as a musician. Hip Hop/ Rap music is pure and raw. It gives the platform to all the voices from any strata of society to express themselves in whichever creative way they want. Plus, the versatility of rap music to blend all the other musical genres makes it the perfect canvas to put your story out in the sound that you love the most.

How do events like Spotify Rap 91 Live serve as a platform for up-and-coming artistes?

It inspires the up-and-coming artists to experience sharing their art with such a huge audience at such a great scale. No matter whether big or up-and-coming artistes, it inspires everyone equally and everyone learns something from one another and in the end, the art is what wins.

Yungsta

What did you learn from the event?

A lot of takeaways to be honest. But one major takeaway was that Hip Hop in India has come such a long way and everyone has stepped their game up in such a great manner that it's surreal. Indian Hip Hop isn't stopping anytime soon. In fact, we're getting ready to take over globally. It was also great to see the producers and artistes come together on the same stage.

What are some recent trends in Indian hip hop that you've seen?

The audience has started understanding and accepting the different sounds and the appreciation for stories is increasing which is a great thing.

What are some of your upcoming projects?

My debut album called 'Meen' (Pisces) is in the works as we speak. The album is about my story, the story of a middle-class small-town boy and how he hustles and struggles to experience his dreams. It's scheduled to release in February-March next year and I'm really excited for it to reach people and for them to know who Yungsta really is.

SRUSHTI TAWADE

What attracted you to become a rapper and what does it mean to you?

Being a rapper is a way for me to express what I feel. This genre specifically appeals to me because the format of rap is something that comes naturally to me. So, I don't have to put in too much effort to write a rap.

Along with some amazing newcomers, Rap 91 Live featured some of the greatest personalities in Indian hip-hop. How do occasions like this provide emerging artists with a platform?

Spotify’s Rap 91 Live is an event that allowed me and other emerging artists to perform on a stage so big that it would have been next to impossible to be able to reach the number of people we have been able to reach. I think such platforms and such opportunities are really important. It is a golden chance for up-and-coming artistes to take their next big step. The Rap 91 Live has been a huge step up for upcoming artists.

Srushti Tawade

What did you take away from this experience?

This was my first experience attending such a big event and watching other artistes who have already been where I'm today. I could draw inspiration from whoever I watched perform. It became much easier to visualise what I can do to improve my work. What I can do, what I need to build on, what I need to work on, and the areas that I need to focus on more. Also, I found out how the audience receives an artiste who is at a much higher level than I am right now.

What are some of the recent trends that you have seen in Indian hip-hop?

I am not a person who is fond of following any trend or keeping a track of what is trending and what is not. So, I have remained distinct from the trends. But one of the greatest things that happened this year in the rap scene is that rap music has reached a whole new level by reaching a whole new spectrum of audiences. People who had no idea or interest in the rap scene have suddenly been listening to and talking about rap. I think the concept of rap itself has become a trend this year specifically.

Can you take us through some of your upcoming projects?

My upcoming projects include some singles and collaborations. I am also trying to explore genres that I have not come across before so that I get to know a whole different side of the art.