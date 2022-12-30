Composer Meemo is all set to debut as a producer with two meaningful films Aashni and Chhipkali

A film fanatic since childhood, Meemo could memorize all dialogues from his favourite Shahrukh Khan films or a hook line from a Shaan or Udit Narayan song in a matter of minutes. “When I got into college, I realised that engineering was not my cup of tea. However, I graduated but made up my mind to do something with films. My parents too dreamt of seeing me as a singer,” recalls Meemo, who is one of the emerging music composers in Tollywood currently with films like Jawker Dhon and Alinagarer Golokdandha in his kitty. And now, he is all set to debut as a producer too, with a couple of Hindi films ready for release. We get chatty with the Kolkata boy about the same.

From being a musician to a film producer, how is the journey?

Though I am a music composer, the entire filmmaking process had always attracted me. I used to experiment with filmmaking since my high school days along with a friend. We used to shoot short films with friends for actors. Being a student of Indian classical music, I always wanted to be a music composer but this craving for making something on my own pushed me towards being a producer too.

What I learnt in my journey so far is that whether you are a musician, or a cinematographer, or any other senior technician, you must possess proper knowledge to survive. Bollywood has enormous competition but I have never thought of a “comfortable” life when it came to making a mark in the industry. I am always prepared for any sort of situation.

Composer Meemo

Tell us how music composition is evolving over the years

Music is evolving every day with technological advancement. When as kids we used to listen to Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan or Alka Yagnik, the compositions were vocal-driven and more melodious. Nowadays, music is mostly arrangement-driven barring very few songs. Technology has improved so much that you have your own pre-set tones in a sound library which makes you stand out. The fight between composers now is all about how well your sound tones are, not your compositions. Live and acoustic musicians are losing their job increasingly with the music budget deteriorating further.

When u compose what are the innovations you bring it to stand out in the crowd?

I don’t follow trends and love going for an original piece that has a soulful melody. I work on my chord structure and think of the arrangement while composing a song. One needs to find the right instruments, the right chord and the right inversion of the chord. Otherwise, songs sound boring and repetitive.

Composer Meemo

Tell us about Chhipkali.

Chhipkali is a story that questions our limited understanding of the world and highlights our incapability to look beyond stereotyped realism. It challenges our outlook toward the perceptible world, our society, its norms and the entire judiciary through a very interesting interrogative session between a detective and a suspect in a murder case.

Tell us about Aashni.

Aashni is an action thriller where two different worlds of village and a city converge in the end. It’s about a village girl who is a gang rape survivor and decides to keep her child. The story begins when she is rescued by three urban girls.

What are your upcoming projects as a producer and also as a composer

I am planning to produce a Bengali film which will be announced shortly. There are also a few music projects in both Hindi and Bengali.