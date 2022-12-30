Violin duo Ganesh and Kumaresh celebrate their 50 years in the industry

AWARD-WINNING VIOLINISTS and brothers, Ganesh and Kumaresh Rajagopalan were toddlers when they began their musical training and teenagers when they were awarded the title of State Artistes of Tamil Nadu. Over the years, the duo carved a niche for Indian instrumental music in the global music scene with their original and refreshing content. Now, the modern contemporary artistes are celebrating 50 years of their musical journey filled with art and adventure with a live concert.

Speaking about their journey so far, Kumaresh says, “It doesn't feel like we have been in the industry

for 50 years now. We could not have come this far without our gurus, parents and my brother. He is my

partner and guide. And we are just getting started! ” Besides being a part of the carnatic music fraternity, the musicians have also composed music for National Awardwinning films such as Dance Like A Man and Lessons In Forgetting. “By the time I finished school both of us were given the position of State

Artistes of Tamil Nadu and the award is considered equivalent to the rank of Cabinet Ministers. We

were already up there and never thought of doing something else,” he shares. The duo made their

debut in 1972 and have collaborated with several eminent artistes including Zakir Hussain, John Mc Laughlin, Trilok Gurtu, Debashish Bhattacharya and Scottish jazzcombo Trio AAB.

Giving a sneak peek of the show, the artiste says, “The event is a celebration of our beautiful musical

journey and we will be accompanied by percussionists Arun Kumar, Giridhar Udupa, Jayachandra Rao and more.” The production promises a good mix of all their well-known compositions like Colours of India, Carnatic Chills, Shadjam and Expressions. Elaborating on the same, he adds, “Our setlist is a representation of how our music has evolved over the years. Apart from those, some of our traditional numbers can also be expected.” In 2018, the duo was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Carnatic Instrumental Music, which was one of the most memorable moments of their career. “There are so many memories we cherish but to be recognised along with the greatest musicians of our time like MS Gopalakrishnan sir was a big inspiring moment for me.”



Rs 300 upwards. January 4, 7 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleshwaram



