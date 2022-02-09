Bengaluru-based singer Kenishaa Francis marks her Hindi music debut with Blue Naina

Your party playlist now has a new addition. City-based singer Kenishaa Francis’ brand new single Blue Naina is the latest chartbuster that people are grooving to. The song, which stars Sandalwood actors Tanya Hope, Ameerah and Kishen Bilagali, is something to watch out for.

Giving credit where it is due, Francis says the song was Hope’s idea who had ‘great vision’ with this song. “Bollywood deserves Bengaluru. There is so much talent in the city and I feel Blue Naina establishes that. Tanya and Amenda look gorgeous in the song. Kishen is a fantastic dancer and should not be limited to Bollywood,” says Francis, about the song that was produced by Zee Music. The song is a duet with city-based singer Tejas Agarwal and was recorded in a studio in Bengaluru.

The song is special for the singer as it marks her debut in the Hindi music scene. “It’s an opportunity that I have been working very hard for over the years now. But when the time comes, it all feels like it is meant to be. So, the years of struggle seem worth it now,” says the singer who is both excited and nervous at the same time. Going by the popularity of the peppy Hindi number, Francis is also aware of the commercial aspect to it. “Bollywood is what sells now. The sooner we make peace with it, the better it is,” she says.

Having mostly been singing in English and Tamil, Francis has a particular way when she approaches a song. “I am comfortable singing in all languages. Bollywood, for me, represents colour, imagination and creativity,” explains Francis, who is aware of her strengths, one of which is the texture of her voice.

Having been doing live shows, the city girl has been singing in Hindi but feels she needs to work harder. “Hindi has not been my main language, but I am working towards getting better at it. I still have a long way to go with the accent though. If you are from the south, there is always that accent that comes along,”

says Francis.