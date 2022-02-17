Indie songster Yashraj Shaw’s new single, Tum Meri Thi, features Miss India Assam Triveni Barman

Indie singer, composer and lyricist Yashraj Shaw’s latest Hindi-pop number featuring Miss India Assam Triveni Barman is about not giving up on love. Shot at serene locales of Shillong featuring Miss India Assam Triveni Barman, the track has an upbeat vibe that matches the mood of Shaw’s latest outing.

Talking about the song, Shaw, who has had hits like Kaise Kahu and Rehnuma in his short oeuvre tells us, “Tum Meri Thi is all about doing everything for love. It's about how one can travel a thousand miles to get back to the person he/she loves. The lyrics Tum Meri Thi, Tum Meri Ho, Tum Meri hi Rahogi, reflects the lovers’ quest to get back his love.”

It was his personal experience with his girlfriend that egged Shaw to pen down the song that took only a couple of hours. He avers, “I decided to write and compose this song after breaking up with my girlfriend but of course, I never gave up and we started talking again after months. This was the time when I created Tum Meri Thi. It took me only a couple of hours to write and compose the song.” Continuing he adds, “In this age of swiping left and right, we are going a little old school with this song, where moving on is not as easy as it looks like. When you love someone and if it is reciprocated equally, giving up or moving on is a little outlandish. No relationship is perfect but it does not mean that love doesn’t exist.”

The song was released on Valentine's Day and Shaw intends to release more romantic numbers in the future.